Bell Soap Dynasty to Get Feature Film Documentary Treatment

A new documentary is under development focusing on one of the daytime genre's most prolific soap families. Variety reports filmmaker Matt Wolf is directing Soaps, a flick which centers around the Bell family and the world's number one daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. Soaps will give a birdseye view of the world of soaps with full access to the behind-the-scenes at B&B.

Soaps is being called a "love letter" to the genre and looks at how B&B is a family business which is being written and executive produced by Bradley Bell for the past 37 years. The daytime drama was created by Bell’s parents the late William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, who also created sister sudser, The Young and the Restless. Filming is currently underway and the documentary is being produced by Amplify Pictures. Wolf, the Award-winning filmmaker behind HBO's The Stroll, and the upcoming two-part documentary Sundance title Pee-wee as Himself, focused on the life of the late Paul Reuben, said about the project: