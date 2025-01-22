The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Jack Rebuffs Li’s Adulterous Accusations

Ted King

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Li, Poppy and Jack continue their conversation at the hospital. Jack insists nothing happened between him and Poppy. Li reminds him that Poppy was living in their house when she got pregnant (Oh Lord, Finn…). She looks at her sister and reminds her how she use to “parade around the house.” (not parade!) Poppy, like Jack, says they never touched each other.

Li inquires who Luna’s father could possibly be. Jack again says he would never touch Li’s sister. Li isn’t trying to hear what he’s saying as she remembers she was constantly at work, paying the bills for the family. Poppy randomly showed up on her doorstep, leaving her sister, husband and child alone together every night. Jack reminds Li he was also constantly at work, trying to start his law practice. Li is a dog with a bone and Jack says she sounds insane as her accusations are crazy. Li notes they will have the results of the paternity test very soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Li Accuses Poppy of Hunching Jack

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!