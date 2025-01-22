The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Li Accuses Poppy of Hunching Jack

Naomi Matsuda

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Spencer Compound: Liam and Bill are chatting at the Spencer compound. Liam wants to know what’s up with his daddy. Bill wonders why he’s being questioned for simply locking his door. Liam immediately points out how weird his dad is being with him as he’s neither reacting nor yelling. Liam and Bill continue to snark as Luna pokes her head out and begins to eavesdrop.

Bill says he has confidence in Liam to run his company during his brief absence. Liam calls B.S. saying he knows his daddy likes being in charge of everything. Therefore, Liam, once again, asks what’s going on?

Li’s Office: Li goes after Poppy, saying all she ever wanted was for her sister to find her place in life. Li says she took Poppy into her home but all she did was set her sights on her husband. Poppy assures her sister that is not what happened. Li doubles down as she knows how close her sister and husband were. Li goes on to say when Poppy announced her pregnancy she was always suspicious about the baby’s paternity. She begs her sister to take responsibility for her actions and admit she slept with Jack. Just then, Jack enters and Li immediately confronts him about his dirty little secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Accuses Taylor of Stabbing Her in the Back

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!