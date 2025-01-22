Who's The Pappy: Ted King Weighs in on Luna's Bio Dad on The Bold and the Beautiful
Ted King dishes what's to come with Luna's paternity mystery on The Bold and the Beautiful
Who is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) dad on The Bold and the Beautiful? Viewers thought for sure it was Tom (Clint Howard) after it was revealed the publishing magnate Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) didn’t get the honor of fathering the serial killer. Luna’s aunt Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is trying to get to the bottom of things and demands her estranged husband, Jack (Ted King), take a paternity test! Is he the killer's dad? King speaks with TV Insider and explains how Jack return to SoCal.
Jack is floored by Li's accusations and denies her allegations with King revealing:
Is Jack the father? King teases viewers will find out the results of the paternity test Jan 24 and remarks: