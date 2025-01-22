Who's The Pappy: Ted King Weighs in on Luna's Bio Dad on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted King dishes what's to come with Luna's paternity mystery on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ted KIng

Who is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) dad on The Bold and the Beautiful? Viewers thought for sure it was Tom (Clint Howard) after it was revealed the publishing magnate Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) didn’t get the honor of fathering the serial killer. Luna’s aunt Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is trying to get to the bottom of things and demands her estranged husband, Jack (Ted King), take a paternity test! Is he the killer's dad? King speaks with TV Insider and explains how Jack return to SoCal.

He thinks that they’re going to patch things up. When Li calls him, he’s excited. He’s really looking forward to Li saying, ‘I forgive you. Let’s get back together.’

Jack is floored by Li's accusations and denies her allegations with King revealing:

He’s completely blindsided. Even if you’re guilty once, it doesn’t mean you’re guilty twice. And it’s amazing how indignant you can become.

Is Jack the father? King teases viewers will find out the results of the paternity test Jan 24 and remarks: