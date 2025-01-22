Cast Changes Shake Up Hot Bench
Hot Bench long-time staple judge to exit series.
A fixture on Hot Bench is hanging up their gavel. Judge Michael Corriero, the syndicated court series’ longest-serving magistrate, is stepping down at the end of the 11th season, Deadline reports. Corriero has been with the show since season three told the trade site in a released statement:
Hot Bench will mark its 2,000th episode this week and will see the court series move production to Connecticut from Los Angeles next season as a cost-cutting measure. The show will still feature Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez, who are signed on for season 12. No word on who will replace Corriero.
