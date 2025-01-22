Cast Changes Shake Up Hot Bench

CBS Media Ventures

A fixture on Hot Bench is hanging up their gavel. Judge Michael Corriero, the syndicated court series’ longest-serving magistrate, is stepping down at the end of the 11th season, Deadline reports. Corriero has been with the show since season three told the trade site in a released statement:

At the beginning of this past year, after almost 9 years on Hot Bench, I made it clear to everyone that this would be my final season. It was time to pass the torch or, should I say, the gavel. I will miss the challenge, my beloved colleagues and the entire Hot Bench team.

Hot Bench will mark its 2,000th episode this week and will see the court series move production to Connecticut from Los Angeles next season as a cost-cutting measure. The show will still feature Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez, who are signed on for season 12. No word on who will replace Corriero.