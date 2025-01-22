Days of Our Lives Recap: Justin Wants Retribution for Bonnie’s Near-Fatal Fall

Wally Kurth

Hernandez House: Jada emerges from the bedroom while Arnold is wearing a “kiss the cook” apron, cooking and jamming out to loud music. He stops her before she can leave and serves her breakfast. Before they can kiss, EJ arrives at the door.

EJ asks “Rafe” if he’s had any luck locating Sloan (Please come back!). With that, Jada takes the opportunity to make her exit. EJ asks Arnold what is going on between him and Jada. Arnold says he followed orders and didn’t touch Jada. EJ says he needs Arnold to stay focused on the job of making Jada pay for costing him the job of Salem D.A. Arnold asks for details and EJ says he wants him to expose Jada for the corrupt cop he knows she is. Once Jada is exposed, EJ wants Arnold (as Rafe) named as Police Commissioner, leading EJ back to his position as D.A.

Stephanie’s Pad: Stephanie looks at Jada and Rafe’s wedding invitation when Philip calls. He thanks her for not spilling the beans about Victor’s forged letter. She says she kept the secret for Sarah. Stephanie goes on to say Sarah thinks someone needs to have a check on Xander’s power, even if it’s him. Philip says his father would want him to have a hand in running Titan. Stephanie pushes back and says she hates she was used and roped into helping him. She tells Philip to leave her alone as she wants to wash her hands of the entire sordid situation. With that, she hangs up.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Sarah tries to enjoy her tea when she accuses Victor’s portrait of judging her. She says she’s only keeping a secret to keep Xander from imploding. Just then, Xander arrives asking what she feels guilty about. Sarah lies, again, saying she was feeling guilty for not being close to Justin to support him after Bonnie’s tragic fall. They both agree she is lucky to be alive. Xander says he needs to head to the office and Sarah is thrilled to learn he is devoted to making it work with Philip. With that, he exits.

University Hospital – Lobby: Alex and Justin run into each other. Justin says he hasn’t seen Bonnie but Kayla told him to prepare himself. Alex offers to go with him.

University Hospital – Bonnie’s Room: Justin and Alex enter to find Bonnie on machines and in a neck brace. She awakens and cries out in pain. Justin tells her that Kayla says she’s going to be just fine. Bonnie tries to talk but Justin says her jaw is wired shut. Bonnie mumbles and Alex says she’s saying “sixty pages” in reference to the dialogue she needs to learn for Body & Soul. Justin says she is no longer beholden to the soap and insists she will never work on the show again. Bonnie tries to argue but Justin is insistent.

Justin says he’s going to sue B&S for all it’s worth (when he’s done it’s going to be called Bonnie and the Beautiful! Ha!). Alex tells Justin to chill out but he doubles down saying the show was negligent. Alex says Justin sounds like Victor. Bonnie tries to say Alex is right but Justin continues to be controlling. Just then, Bonnie gets a call from the wardrobe department. Justin answers and learns they never sent her a text, which is what sent her moving towards the elevator in the first place. Alex suggests they check Bonnie’s texts, and they find a text from an unknown number telling her to come to wardrobe ASAP.

Alex and Justin’s conversation annoys Bonnie. With that, Alex exits. Justin retakes his seat and tells Bonnie they are going to figure out what’s going on.

University Hospital – Lobby: Jada arrives on the phone with Shawn Douglas. She hangs up as she runs into Stephanie and says she was up all night searching for Rachel Black. They both admit they are there to make certain Bonnie is ok and not being swarmed by media. Stephanie admits Body & Soul has been one tragic event after another since she took on PR for the show.

Stephanie mentions her breakup with Philip and Jada asks for a few details. Sarah flashes back to her conversation with Sarah. She says she saw a power-hungry side of Philip which doesn’t sit right with Stephanie. Jada agrees about being with a man whose work life is shady. Stephanie says she would like to use her extra free time to help with her upcoming wedding.

Jada asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor. Stephanie asks about Talia but Jada says she’s on an assignment for Doctor’s Without Borders. Stephanie agrees to be Jada’s right hand woman. Just then, Alex approaches and updates them on Bonnie’s condition. Jada says she’s going to investigate and Alex points her towards Justin.

Titan: Xander arrives and greets Philip. He reminds his brother they need to figure out a way to work together so they can forge a solid partnership. He also admits his pitch to destroy the DiMeras was a bad idea. Philip backtracks saying he’s reconsidered and thinks they should move forward in their quest to take over Stefano’s empire.

Xander is rightfully confused and wonders why his brother changed his mind. Philip says he’s just realized he needs to be able to compromise. Xander is re-engaged and says it’s the exact time to make a move on the DiMera family. They get into the topic of Kristen and Xander says she didn’t hesitate to go after Titan so why should they when the opportunity presents itself.

University Hospital – Bonnie’s Room: Jada arrives and Justin says his wife’s fall wasn’t an accident.

Kayla checks in with Sarah about her recovery. Sarah says she’s gotten the all clear from both physical and occupational therapy. Kayla is thrilled and asks her to return to the hospital full-time. They shift to discussing Stephanie and Kayla thinks her daughter dodged a bullet with Philip.

Stephanie tells Alex about Jada asking her to be maid of honor. Alex makes a snarky comment about Philip and Stephanie says they broke up.

Xander wonders if he and Philip are really going balls to the wall against the DiMera family. Philip looks his brother in the eye and says, “game on!” Kristen and the DiMera family won’t know what hit them.

Arnold thinks he should call off the wedding to Jada as she won’t want to be with him after her ruins her career. EJ rebuffs him saying to stay the course as it’s all a part of his plan.

Justin tells Jada someone may have lured Bonnie to the elevator shaft on purpose. Jada wonders who would want such a thing to happen. Justin thinks Bonnie’s fall is very possibly related to the poisoned cupcakes and other Body & Soul incidents.

A man in black walks into the park with a picture of Bonnie and puts a red mark across her face…

