Days of Our Lives Recap: Stephanie and Alex Reconnect

Abigail Klein, Robert Scott Wilson

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Hernandez House – Javi’s Bedroom: Javi awakens to Leo obsessing about Kerry’s latest Lady Whistleblower column. He takes the tablet and tells Leo that Kerry can never hurt them again. Just then, Kerry enters with a gun. Leo wakes up from his nightmare to find Javi waiting with coffee.

Leo tells Javi about his nightmare. Javi says he texted Jada about the situation so she can look into it. With that, they kiss. Javi wants to stay in bed all day but Leo says he needs to get to set. Javi wants him to take the day off and stay with him. With not much elbow twisting, Leo agrees.

Leo wonders if they are rushing things as wants to be sure they are mixing sexy with lovey dovey. He wants to make sure they are on the same page. Javi confirms saying he could never get Leo out of his head and was always missing him. Javi is glad he doesn’t have to miss Leo anymore (Awwwww).

Brady Pub: Kate is on the phone talking to Seth Greene about potential harm to the hospital from Bonnie’s fall. She hangs up to find Joy waiting to chat with her. Joy is stunned to learn what happened to Bonnie. Kate can’t imagine what Bonnie was thinking going on set after a stunt. Joy doesn’t think the fall was Bonnie’s fault. Kate is feeling defensive and wonders if Joy blames her and Abe. Joy says she blames Chanel as they wouldn’t have been shooting those particular scenes at that time had Chanel not quit the show. Kate asks Joy what’s really going on with her.

Joy admits she’s annoyed after Chanel slapped her on set last night. Kate is stunned and Joy says she’s done being blamed for the destruction of her marriage. She admits she’s seeing Alex, and they are seeing where things are going. Kate admits their burgeoning relationship isn’t an HR issue but advises her to be careful with a work-based relationship. Joy says she hates being alone in Salem and Alex has been a great support through her entire time in town. Joy thanks Kate for the talk and says she’s heading to the hospital to find Alex.

University Hospital – Lobby: Stephanie is chatting with Alex about their recent breakup and says he’s the reason she started dating Philip. Alex inquires and she explains how she really wasn’t ready to end things with him and he admits the same. Stephanie wonders why he didn’t say anything, and Alex said he wasn’t willing to risk their friendship if they weren’t on the same page. They both admit to hooking up with their New Year’s Eve dates because they were upset by the others’ dates. They establish Stephanie is done with Philip, but Alex is still kind of with Joy.

Stephanie thinks their problems could be solved if she quit working for Body & Soul. Alex can’t ask her to quit her job for their relationship. Stephanie says she’s offering to quit as it would be easier for the show to replace her than him. Alex wants to reunite with Stephanie but worries about what happens if they don’t work out. Just then, Joy arrives and throws her arms around Alex. She asks about Bonnie and asks him to take her to Bonnie’s room. Stephanie tells them to go without her and they walk away.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Abe arrives to chat with Kayla about Bonnie’s condition. She won’t give him details but says her prognosis is good. That being said, she won’t be going back to work anytime soon. Abe is worried about Body & Soul as they can’t afford to lose another main player. Kayla wishes she could help, and Abe has an idea. He wants Kayla to be Bonnie’s temporary replacement. After much arm twisting and begging, .

University Hospital – Lobby: Jada is on the phone with JJ asking him to take lead on the Rachel Black case. She’s still at the hospital dealing with Bonnie’s case. Jada tells him Justin’s theory the fall was not an accident. After hanging up, Jada sees a text from Javi. She calls the station and says they have a suspect to bring in for Bonnie’s fall.

Park: A dark, shadowy figure takes a picture of Bonnie and draws a red cross on it.

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: Jada arrives to find Kerry in her office. She tells him about Bonnie’s fall and thinks she was intentionally lured to the elevator. Kerry doesn’t get why he’s there. Jada, for some reason, reveals all the evidence she has and says someone impersonated the wardrobe department via text. Further, Javi sent Jada a text telling her all about the Lady Whistleblower debacle. She knows Kerry had access to the set schedule and Bonnie’s phone number. Kerry hands over his phone so she can check his text messages. Jada notes he could have used a burner and asks about the poisoned cupcakes. Kerry says she has no evidence and gets up to leave but Jada stops him.

Jada brings up Kerry breaking into Leo’s room at the Salem Inn. Kerry says she has no evidence and the security at the hotel is nothing to write home about. Jada warns Kerry not to leave town. With that, he exits.

Hernandez House – Kitchen: Leo chats about Body & Soul as he sits down to work at the kitchen table. Javi takes a seat and looks at Leo lovingly as he goes on and on about his passion project. Just then, Kerry walks in to return the key to the house and to retrieve his sweatshirt. Before he exits, Kerry says tough break about Bonnie, which Leo doesn’t understand.

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: Jada calls to get a background check on Kerry.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Justin Wants Retribution for Bonnie’s Near-Fatal Fall

Endings

Abe and Kate meet up at Brady Pub. He gives her the bad news about Bonnie’s long recovery. Abe follows up saying he already has a temporary recast, Kayla.

Kayla calls Steve and then sees Stephanie sitting by herself. She tells Stephanie she is going to be a recast for Bonnie’s character on Body & Soul.

Joy tells Alex she had no idea how hurt Bonnie was. She says he and Bonnie are the only people she can tolerate on set and the two hug.

Leo checks his phone and freaks out when he reads the story about Bonnie’s fall.

Jada chats with Justin and says she’s doing a background check on Kerry and promises to find out who is responsible.

The dark shadowy figure puts the picture of Bonnie on a bulletin board. The camera pans to a countertop where we see a similar picture of Alex…

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!