Perkie’s Observations: Threats of Incarceration Don’t Phase Tracy on General Hospital

Jane Elliot

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Anna is surprised to hear Drew and Martin had Tracy arrested but they tell her Tracy has essentially kidnapped Willow's kids. Anna questions Tracy who tells her the kids are out for the day with the nanny, and she doesn't know where.

Tracy says the kids need the support of their extended family and not their cheating mother and uncle. Drew storms in to argue with Tracy. Anna points out Tracy has no legal standing, and Drew shouldn't be involved. Drew and Tracy continue to argue back and forth. Drew storms out but Martin and Tracy continue to argue.

Jack interrupts to update Anna about the incendiary device and how the WSB is familiar with it. The device was developed for Black Ops and Anna wonders if Jack is the one who planted it at Sonny's place. Jack denies it saying it isn't his style and Anna believes him. Jack says it's doubtful any of the federal agencies used it so Anna wonders who it could have been.

Michael agrees to go to the Germany clinic but then asks Carly about Sasha. Carly tells the others Michael wants to go to Germany but wants to see Sasha before they put him back under.

Willow talks to Michael, apologizes to him and promises to make sure the kids know how much he loves them. Monitors go off and Portia heads in as Jason returns with Sasha. Portia says she had to sedate Michael and Carly is angry with Willow. Carly tells Jason she's going to Germany with Michael.

Ava runs into Alexis and Kristina on the dock to Wyndemere and complains about losing her Cassadine money. She offers condolences for Michael and says she's grateful Avery wasn't there. Ava makes a comment about how Sonny should be the one to suffer which Kristina does not appreciate.

Ava says it's why she filed for full custody because Sonny's enemies are always trying to kill him. She says she'll still call Kristina to testify but Kristina warns her to back off. Alexis breaks it up and Kristina storms off. Alexis brings up the fall, and Ava swears she didn't push Kristina and Alexis believes her.

Alexis says she needs to protect Kristina from Ava, but Ava says she just wants Kristina to tell the truth on the stand. Alexis says Ava constantly picks at Kristina about that day, making her relive it.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Ava Asks Ric to Petition for Emergency Custody of Avery

Jens meets Alexis on the docks and invites her to join him at Wyndemere but she has no interest in going over to Spoon Island. He mentions the years it's been in her family, but she's not interested. Alexis hands him the title to Spoon Island and tells him to enjoy his time there.

Maxie and Natalia discuss Michael's condition and how people in Sonny's life get hurt. Sasha arrives and lets them know Michael is going to Germany for treatment. Sasha tells Maxie she had her first prenatal exam and how it made her think of Liam. Maxie asks again about the baby daddy, but Sasha says he's out of the picture. Maxie offers to be there for her, which makes Sasha feel grateful. Sasha admits she loves being pregnant and is looking forward to the entire experience.

Carly tells Portia the jet is ready to take Michael to Germany and there will be medical staff onboard.

Kristina checks in with Willow and Drew who continues to bitch about Tracy. Willow reminds him Michael's health is what's important and that he'll be going to Germany. Drew badmouths Carly's decision while she's standing right there. Sonny tells Drew he doesn't belong, but Willow says she wants Drew there.

Sonny asks Kristina to let Dante know Michael is being transferred and promises to be there for the reopening of Charlie's. Carly promises to keep Sonny in the loop about Michael's treatment.

Drew is concerned Sonny and Carly pressured Willow, but she says they aren't the problem, Tracy is. Drew tells her that he had Tracy arrested and they don't know where the kids are. Drew is certain the threat of jail will get Tracy to talk. Willow worries about the kids, but Drew tells her one night in jail will get Tracy to tell them where they are.

Anna summons Jason to complain and tell him to deal with his family. Anna tells Tracy to tell Jason where the kids are, and she'll be released.

Jason tells Tracy that Michael is on his way to Germany, and he would want the kids with Willow, but Tracy disagrees. Tracy says she doesn't want the kids around Drew and Jason agrees. Tracy says she'd let Willow see the kids on the property if Drew wasn't in the picture. She says Monica wants the kids with her and they're staying with the Quartermaine family.

Martin argues with Anna and says her job is to uphold the law no matter how petty the criminal is. Anna asks one more time where the kids are, but Tracy refuses to answer, so Anna tells her officer to take Tracy to booking

Carly thanks Jack for getting Michael into the clinic and arranging the plane to take him. He tells her to focus on Michael as he'll take care of everything else.

Ava confronts Sonny as she is worried about Avery and wants her safe. Ava says she can't lose another child and wants Sonny to do what’s best for their daughter. Sonny says Avery was safe with Carly, but Ava says it's not safe for Avery to be with him. She says she won't let him use her as a human shield. Ava is certain she'll get her daughter back, permanently.

Sonny's heart causes him to fall to the ground again.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!