Ray Wise and Ian Buchanan Among Twin Peaks Alums Mourning David Lynch
Former cast members of Twin Peaks are paying their respects to the late filmmaker David Lynch. Lynch, who passed away on Jan. 16, created the cult classic mystery-drama series, which aired for two seasons on ABC beginning in 1990 and featured some daytime faces. The Young and the Restless' Ray Wise (Ian Ward), who played attorney Leland Palmer, posted on X:
Former General Hospital star Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke Lavery), who starred on the show as pretentious Dick Tremayne, posted a throwback picture of himself and some former Twin Peaks cast members on his Instagram account with the caption:
A Very Sad Day. Dear David.
Twin Peaks' leading man Kyle MacLachlan, wrote a touching tribute thanking Lynch for giving him his break in Hollywood, when he starred in the psychological thriller Blue Velvet where he explained how he owed his career to Lynch. MacLaughlin posted:
