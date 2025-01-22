Skip to main content

The Talk Ends 15-Year Run With Record Low Ratings

The Talk wrapped its 15-year run on CBS with low viewership for its final week. The now-defunct chat fest netted a 0.15 rating amongst the coveted Women 18-49 demographic, tying for its second-lowest ratings of the season and averaging 103,000 viewers and tying once again for its second-lowest performance of the season according to Nielsen.

The Talk garnered 1.319 million viewers during the week of Dec. 16-20, making it the most-watched week of the television season, but scored 0.23 ratings among women 25-54 for the week of Dec. 9-13 and drawing a mere 145,000 viewers in the demo making it the third lowest viewership of the season.

