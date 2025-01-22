Ex-General Hospital Star Vinessa Antoine Reveals Missing Brother Has Been Found

Vinessa Antoine Steven Bergman Photography

Former General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) thanked fans for their support and help in locating her missing brother. Last week, Antoine asked for assistance from the online community to help her brother, Michael, who had gone missing. On Sunday, Antoine updated fans and informed them her brother was located and posted a picture on Instagram. The post stated:

The good news? He’s alive. I’m still processing the rest. Thank you to everyone who posted and messaged me. The rest is up to God. I believe there is a bigger plan.

Antoine wrote a caption: