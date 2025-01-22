Skip to main content

WATCH: Wheel of Fortune Player Shocks Ryan Seacrest With $78K Puzzle Solve (VIDEO)

Wheel of Fortune contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with $78,000 puzzle solve.
Wheel of Fortune

Texas English teacher Traci Demus-Gamble left Ryan Seacrest speechless on the January 17th episode of Wheel of Fortune. Demus-Gamble became cemented in Wheel of Fortune history by giving one of the show’s most spectacular solutions. During the first half of the game, she solved the Mystery and Express Round puzzles and netted $28,650 and two Caribbean cruises.  

It was the Bonus Round where Demus-Gamble left Seacrest gobsmacked when she solved the "Phrase" category with the four-word puzzle that ony read out “T _ E _ / _ O / _ _ _ / _ _ C _,” with the additional letters M, C, D and O. It looked a bit impossible for Demus-Gamble, but she blurted out as soon as the timer started, “They Go Way Back,” and won! Seacrest remarked:

Demus-Gamble told the game show host:

Watch everything unfold below.

