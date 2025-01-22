The Young and the Restless Recap: Chance and Nick Catch a Break in Sharon’s Kidnapping

Joshua Morrow, Connor Floyd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chance and Nicholas are in Ian and Jordan’s hotel room. Chance says they have a good set of fingerprints off a glass. Nicholas wonders why he’s not sending them to the lab, but Chance says he digitized them and sent them to the lab. They’ll have a match soon which will lead to a search warrant, allowing them to tear the room apart.

Nicholas is distracted by the woman he saw getting into the truck. He knows her but can’t quite put his finger on her identity. He just knows she was up to no good. Chance inquires further and Nicholas says the truck he saw had no plates in the front nor back. With that, Chance calls in an APB on a black truck with no plates which recently left the Riverbank motel. Nicholas remembers Phyllis identified the vehicle that ran her off the road driven by a woman with blond hair and glasses. He insists they have to find the woman before she hurts Sharon or anyone else.

