The Young and the Restless Recap: Claire Wants Nikki and Victoria to Focus on Killing Jordan

Hayley Erin, Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nikki, Victoria and Claire are chatting in the Newman ranch living room. Victoria thinks they should all go home and get some rest. She’s all stirred up thinking about the plan they’ve agreed to. Nikki agrees as she can’t get Jordan out of her head. Claire says ending Jordan is the only way to go as no jail can contain her before she ends another life. She thinks they have to do the job before Jordan takes another life; moreover, they’ve all agreed to the plan. Victoria understands but can’t deal with Claire being a victim of this plan. Claire says she can handle Jordan as she understands how she operates. She tells her mother and grandmother to head home and get some rest so they can clearly execute their plan.

Randomly, we see Claire checking her cell phone at Crimson Lights before we return to the mansion and the three women’s conversation. Claire tells Victoria and Nikki not to say anything to Victor nor Cole about their plan. Victoria tells Claire not to go rogue as she doesn’t want her daughter alone with Jordan ever again. Just then, Claire’s cell phone rings with a call from Jordan. They beg her not to pick up but Claire says she gave her the number so they could be in contact after Jordan had a chance to think. Victoria begs her to let the call go to voicemail but Claire refuses and answers.

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Tells Adam to Squash Ian Ward

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!