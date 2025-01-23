General Hospital Alum Demi Moore Snags First Oscar Nomination For The Substance

Demi Moore/The Substance

The 2025 Oscar nominations are out and a famous face who got her start on ABC Daytime is among them. General Hospital graduate Demi Moore received her first Academy Award nod in a career that has spanned almost five decades for her work in The Substance.

From the New York Times:

"Since Demi Moore arrived on screens as a teenager in a soap opera in 1981, she has achieved megastardom, amassed a fortune — she was once the highest-paid actress in the world — and been a lighting rod for fierce (and often critical) conversations about women’s bodies. On Thursday, at 62, she notched her first Oscar nomination, for best actress for her turn in “The Substance,” the body horror-satire with a feminist message. It’s a once-unexpected milestone for a woman whom a producer had derided as “a popcorn actress.”

It looks like Moore is a "popcorn actress" no more. She will face off against Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) in the race for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role.

Moore played roving reporting Jackie Templeton on GH in the early 80's. After leaving the soap, she quickly transitioned to the big screen starring in the cult classic St. Elmo's Fire, which cemented her as a member of the notorious Brat Pack. By the 90's, Moore was one of the most in demand and highest paid actresses in Hollywood with a string of hits like Ghost, A Few Good Men and Indecent Proposal. She also endured the occasional flop, most notably GI Jane.

Moore's career ultimately took a backseat to her high profile marriages to fellow A-Listers Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. The Substance has provided the actress with quite the comeback story, and a recent win at the Golden Globes.

Check out the complete list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards below.

Best Picture

“Anora” (Neon)

A Cre Films Production

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

“The Brutalist” (A24)

An A24/Brookstreet Pictures/Kaplan Morrison Production

Nominees to be determined

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)

A Veritas Entertainment Group/White Water/Range/Picture Company/Turnpike Films Production

Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

A FilmNation Entertainment/Indian Paintbrush/House Production

Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

A Legendary Pictures Production

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

A Netflix/Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé/France 2 Cinéma/Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

in association with Library Pictures International Production

Nominees to be determined

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

A VideoFilmes/RT Features/Mact Production

Nominees to be determined

“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

A Plan B Entertainment/Anonymous Content/Louverture Films Production

Nominees to be determined

“The Substance” (Mubi)

A Match Factory/Working Title/Blacksmith/A Good Story Production

Nominees to be determined

“Wicked” (Universal)

A Universal Pictures/Marc Platt Production

Marc Platt, Producer

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist” (A24)

Timothée Chalamet in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)

Colman Domingo in “Sing Sing” (A24)

Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked” (Universal)

Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Mikey Madison in “Anora” (Neon)

Demi Moore in “The Substance” (Mubi)

Fernanda Torres in “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov in “Anora” (Neon)

Kieran Culkin in “A Real Pain” (Searchlight)

Edward Norton in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)

Guy Pearce in “The Brutalist” (A24)

Jeremy Strong in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)

Ariana Grande in “Wicked” (Universal)

Felicity Jones in “The Brutalist” (A24)

Isabella Rossellini in “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Directing

“Anora” (Neon) Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24) Brady Corbet

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight) James Mangold

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Jacques Audiard

“The Substance” (Mubi) Coralie Fargeat

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight) Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

“Conclave” (Focus Features) Screenplay by Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Screenplay by Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing” (A24) Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence

Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Anora” (Neon) Written by Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24) Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight) Written by Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5” (Paramount) Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-Written by Alex David

“The Substance” (Mubi) Written by Coralie Fargeat

International Feature Film

“I’m Still Here” (Brazil)

A VideoFilmes Produções Artísticas Production

“The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark)

A Nordisk Film Creative Alliance Production

“Emilia Pérez” (France)

A Pathé Production

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)

A Run Way Pictures Production

“Flow” (Latvia)

A Dream Well Studio Production

Animated Feature Film

“Flow” (Sideshow/Janus Films) Nominees to be determined

“Inside Out 2” (Walt Disney) Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films) Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix) Nominees to be determined

“The Wild Robot” (Universal) Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Documentary Feature Film

“Black Box Diaries” (MTV Documentary Films)

A Hanashi Films/Cineric Creative/Star Sands Production

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin

“No Other Land”

An Antipode Films Production

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

“Porcelain War” (Picturehouse)

A Songbird Studios/Imaginary Lane Production

Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” (Kino Lorber)

An Onomatopee Films/Warboys Films Production

Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

A Hedgehog Films/Kassie Films/Impact Partners/Fit Via Vi Production

Nominees to be determined

Film Editing

“Anora” (Neon) Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24) David Jancso

“Conclave” (Focus Features) Nick Emerson

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Juliette Welfling

“Wicked” (Universal) Myron Kerstein

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

“Death by Numbers” Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

“I Am Ready, Warden” (MTV Documentary Films) Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

“Incident” (The New Yorker) Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

“Instruments of a Beating Heart” (The New York Times OpDocs/Cineric Creative)

Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” (Netflix) Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

