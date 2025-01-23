General Hospital Alum Demi Moore Snags First Oscar Nomination For The Substance
The 2025 Oscar nominations are out and a famous face who got her start on ABC Daytime is among them. General Hospital graduate Demi Moore received her first Academy Award nod in a career that has spanned almost five decades for her work in The Substance.
From the New York Times:
It looks like Moore is a "popcorn actress" no more. She will face off against Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) in the race for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role.
Moore played roving reporting Jackie Templeton on GH in the early 80's. After leaving the soap, she quickly transitioned to the big screen starring in the cult classic St. Elmo's Fire, which cemented her as a member of the notorious Brat Pack. By the 90's, Moore was one of the most in demand and highest paid actresses in Hollywood with a string of hits like Ghost, A Few Good Men and Indecent Proposal. She also endured the occasional flop, most notably GI Jane.
Moore's career ultimately took a backseat to her high profile marriages to fellow A-Listers Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. The Substance has provided the actress with quite the comeback story, and a recent win at the Golden Globes.
Check out the complete list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards below.
Best Picture
“Anora” (Neon)
A Cre Films Production
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
“The Brutalist” (A24)
An A24/Brookstreet Pictures/Kaplan Morrison Production
Nominees to be determined
“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
A Veritas Entertainment Group/White Water/Range/Picture Company/Turnpike Films Production
Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
“Conclave” (Focus Features)
A FilmNation Entertainment/Indian Paintbrush/House Production
Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)
A Legendary Pictures Production
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
A Netflix/Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé/France 2 Cinéma/Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
in association with Library Pictures International Production
Nominees to be determined
“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)
A VideoFilmes/RT Features/Mact Production
Nominees to be determined
“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
A Plan B Entertainment/Anonymous Content/Louverture Films Production
Nominees to be determined
“The Substance” (Mubi)
A Match Factory/Working Title/Blacksmith/A Good Story Production
Nominees to be determined
“Wicked” (Universal)
A Universal Pictures/Marc Platt Production
Marc Platt, Producer
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist” (A24)
Timothée Chalamet in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
Colman Domingo in “Sing Sing” (A24)
Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave” (Focus Features)
Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked” (Universal)
Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
Mikey Madison in “Anora” (Neon)
Demi Moore in “The Substance” (Mubi)
Fernanda Torres in “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov in “Anora” (Neon)
Kieran Culkin in “A Real Pain” (Searchlight)
Edward Norton in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
Guy Pearce in “The Brutalist” (A24)
Jeremy Strong in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
Ariana Grande in “Wicked” (Universal)
Felicity Jones in “The Brutalist” (A24)
Isabella Rossellini in “Conclave” (Focus Features)
Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
Directing
“Anora” (Neon) Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” (A24) Brady Corbet
“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight) James Mangold
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Jacques Audiard
“The Substance” (Mubi) Coralie Fargeat
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight) Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
“Conclave” (Focus Features) Screenplay by Peter Straughan
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Screenplay by Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
“Sing Sing” (A24) Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence
Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Anora” (Neon) Written by Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” (A24) Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
“A Real Pain” (Searchlight) Written by Jesse Eisenberg
“September 5” (Paramount) Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-Written by Alex David
“The Substance” (Mubi) Written by Coralie Fargeat
International Feature Film
“I’m Still Here” (Brazil)
A VideoFilmes Produções Artísticas Production
“The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark)
A Nordisk Film Creative Alliance Production
“Emilia Pérez” (France)
A Pathé Production
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)
A Run Way Pictures Production
“Flow” (Latvia)
A Dream Well Studio Production
Animated Feature Film
“Flow” (Sideshow/Janus Films) Nominees to be determined
“Inside Out 2” (Walt Disney) Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films) Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix) Nominees to be determined
“The Wild Robot” (Universal) Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Documentary Feature Film
“Black Box Diaries” (MTV Documentary Films)
A Hanashi Films/Cineric Creative/Star Sands Production
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
“No Other Land”
An Antipode Films Production
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
“Porcelain War” (Picturehouse)
A Songbird Studios/Imaginary Lane Production
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen
“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” (Kino Lorber)
An Onomatopee Films/Warboys Films Production
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)
A Hedgehog Films/Kassie Films/Impact Partners/Fit Via Vi Production
Nominees to be determined
Film Editing
“Anora” (Neon) Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” (A24) David Jancso
“Conclave” (Focus Features) Nick Emerson
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Juliette Welfling
“Wicked” (Universal) Myron Kerstein
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
“Death by Numbers” Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
“I Am Ready, Warden” (MTV Documentary Films) Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
“Incident” (The New Yorker) Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
“Instruments of a Beating Heart” (The New York Times OpDocs/Cineric Creative)
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” (Netflix) Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
WickedBest Picture
“Anora” (Neon)
A Cre Films Production
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
“The Brutalist” (A24)
An A24/Brookstreet Pictures/Kaplan Morrison Production
Nominees to be determined
“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
A Veritas Entertainment Group/White Water/Range/Picture Company/Turnpike Films Production
Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
“Conclave” (Focus Features)
A FilmNation Entertainment/Indian Paintbrush/House Production
Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)
A Legendary Pictures Production
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
A Netflix/Page 114/Why Not Productions/Pathé/France 2 Cinéma/Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
in association with Library Pictures International Production
Nominees to be determined
“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)
A VideoFilmes/RT Features/Mact Production
Nominees to be determined
“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
A Plan B Entertainment/Anonymous Content/Louverture Films Production
Nominees to be determined
“The Substance” (Mubi)
A Match Factory/Working Title/Blacksmith/A Good Story Production
Nominees to be determined
“Wicked” (Universal)
A Universal Pictures/Marc Platt Production
Marc Platt, Producer
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist” (A24)
Timothée Chalamet in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
Colman Domingo in “Sing Sing” (A24)
Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave” (Focus Features)
Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked” (Universal)
Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
Mikey Madison in “Anora” (Neon)
Demi Moore in “The Substance” (Mubi)
Fernanda Torres in “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov in “Anora” (Neon)
Kieran Culkin in “A Real Pain” (Searchlight)
Edward Norton in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
Guy Pearce in “The Brutalist” (A24)
Jeremy Strong in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Rich Spirit)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro in “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)
Ariana Grande in “Wicked” (Universal)
Felicity Jones in “The Brutalist” (A24)
Isabella Rossellini in “Conclave” (Focus Features)
Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)
Directing
“Anora” (Neon) Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” (A24) Brady Corbet
“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight) James Mangold
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Jacques Audiard
“The Substance” (Mubi) Coralie Fargeat
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight) Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
“Conclave” (Focus Features) Screenplay by Peter Straughan
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Screenplay by Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios) Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
“Sing Sing” (A24) Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence
Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Anora” (Neon) Written by Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” (A24) Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
“A Real Pain” (Searchlight) Written by Jesse Eisenberg
“September 5” (Paramount) Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-Written by Alex David
“The Substance” (Mubi) Written by Coralie Fargeat
International Feature Film
“I’m Still Here” (Brazil)
A VideoFilmes Produções Artísticas Production
“The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark)
A Nordisk Film Creative Alliance Production
“Emilia Pérez” (France)
A Pathé Production
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)
A Run Way Pictures Production
“Flow” (Latvia)
A Dream Well Studio Production
Animated Feature Film
“Flow” (Sideshow/Janus Films) Nominees to be determined
“Inside Out 2” (Walt Disney) Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films) Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix) Nominees to be determined
“The Wild Robot” (Universal) Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Documentary Feature Film
“Black Box Diaries” (MTV Documentary Films)
A Hanashi Films/Cineric Creative/Star Sands Production
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
“No Other Land”
An Antipode Films Production
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
Recommended Articles
“Porcelain War” (Picturehouse)
A Songbird Studios/Imaginary Lane Production
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen
“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” (Kino Lorber)
An Onomatopee Films/Warboys Films Production
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)
A Hedgehog Films/Kassie Films/Impact Partners/Fit Via Vi Production
Nominees to be determined
Film Editing
“Anora” (Neon) Sean Baker
“The Brutalist” (A24) David Jancso
“Conclave” (Focus Features) Nick Emerson
“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) Juliette Welfling
“Wicked” (Universal) Myron Kerstein
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
“Death by Numbers” Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
“I Am Ready, Warden” (MTV Documentary Films) Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
“Incident” (The New Yorker) Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
“Instruments of a Beating Heart” (The New York Times OpDocs/Cineric Creative)
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” (Netflix) Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked