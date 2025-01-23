Perkie’s Observations: Sonny Falls Out on General Hospital

Maurice Benard

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Jason wants to talk to Willow about the kids and offers a compromise. He tells Willow she and the kids can move back into the gatehouse, allowing Monica access to them. Drew doesn't want her to commit to anything, but Willow tells Jason she'll agree to drop the charges if Tracy gives the kids back.

After Jason leaves, Drew tries to get Willow to see his side, not to drop the charges. Drew says Tracy is bullying her, but Willow wants it all to end. She wants the kids back home. Drew says Willow moving back to the gatehouse will have the Quartermaines up in her business. She says she can handle it and needs the kids back in their home. Drew says the Quartermaines will do anything to take the kids from her permanently. Drew says Jason is making promises he can't keep.

Lulu wants to see Tracy, but Dante won't let her, but she says she might be able to convince Tracy to give up the kids. Lulu says Tracy won't want to spend the night in jail and the kids need Willow.

Jason interrupts to say he can get the charges against her dropped and assure the kids stay on the Quartermaine property. Tracy doesn't agree, saying nothing is stopping Willow from taking the kids to DC with Drew. Jason says it's the only way to make a deal and Lulu asks for a minute with Tracy.

Tracy says she's protecting Quartermaine children, and their mother is making bad decisions. Lulu tells her to play the long game while keeping an eye on the kids for Michael and Monica.

Sasha is on nanny duty where Wylie is tearful about his missing parents when Felicia stops by to check on her. The two discuss the toxicity of the Quartermaine family. Felicia believes Willow has a right to her children, but Sasha says she's changed and walked out for Drew. Felicia says she understands and brings up her relationship with Mac and Frisco. Felicia says they need to give Willow some grace.

Natalia finds Sonny on the floor and calls an ambulance, but Sonny comes around and says he doesn't want to go to the hospital. He says no one can know this incident happened but she insists so he tells her to call Isaiah.

Kristina and Lucky reopen Charlie's. Maxie and Spinelli drop by as well as Isaiah and Liz. Brick arrives at the same time as Jordan but she's meeting Isaiah. Jordan and Isaiah discuss Sonny, and she says he's a criminal, but people care about him. Isaiah gets the call from Natalia and heads out so Brick swoops in. Squeevy Brick wonders if he should be jealous of the attention she's giving Isaiah. (shut up Brick)

Sonny tells Isaiah he argued with Ava, and he felt a tightening in his chest and didn't want her to know about his new medications. Isaiah says the meds are not a cure and he needs to see a cardiologist. Sonny refuses to be hospitalized, saying he needs to keep this quiet. Isaiah says he shouldn't be alone tonight, so Natalia offers to stay with him.

Lucky tells Martin about Cyrus pretending to be in charge of Lulu's care and Martin admits they could charge Turning Woods for negligence. Liz mentions how Cyrus has been so concerned about elderly patients and Martin thinks it has to do with their mother. Martin says Cyrus didn't agree to her care and she didn't want anything to do with him. Martin gets called away and Liz wonders if that's the motivation for Cyrus' actions. Lucky thinks they're still missing something.

Drew summons Martin and complains about the Quartermaines sucking Willow back into their orbit. He says she needs someone to take care of and protect her. He says he will do anything.

Cody tells Spinelli he still owes him money for the failed dating app. He wants $75,000 for his silence, which shocks Spinelli. The two argue, Lucky tries to break it up so Cody punches him in the face.

Tracy tells Dante and Jason she'll take the deal. Jason updates Sasha and Felicia on Tracy's deal as Willow is moving back in with the kids. Jason calls Willow and tells her to come home.

Dante gets the call the charges are dropped, and Lulu offers to take Tracy home. They're still there when a drunken, belligerent Cody arrives in handcuffs.

Willow reunites with Wylie and thanks Jason and Sasha for taking care of her kids.

