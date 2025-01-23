Hollywood Squares Scores Week-Long Daytime Run on CBS

Daytime is about to get square.

Nate Burleson, Drew Barrymore/CBS

Hollywood Squares is returning to daytime — at least for one week. Encore episodes of the iconic game show's recent primetime reboot will air January 27-31 at 2 pm EST on CBS.

The latest version of Hollywood Squares is hosted by Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show) and Nate Burleson (CBS Mornings). According to the press release, Hollywood Squares "showcases a unique lineup of celebrity guests in every episode. Celebrity guests take turns answering questions while contestants determine the legitimacy of their responses to score points and win exciting prizes."

Additionally, all-new episodes of Hollywood Squares will air tonight at 8 pm EST on CBS. Starting next Wednesday, January 29, original episodes of Hollywood Squares will kick off CBS Wednesday Game Nights, followed by The Price is Right at Night (9 pm EST) and Raid The Cage (10 pm EST). Check out the full schedule for Hollywood Squares daytime run below.

Monday, Jan. 27

“It’s a Dysfunctional Family Show” (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Lennon, Ms. Pat, Jeff Ross and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“The Mayor of the Sun” (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tichina Arnold, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Pete Holmes, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti and JB Smoove.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

“It’s a Kiss Party” (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Jay, Thomas Lennon, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Andrew Rannells and Sheryl Underwood.

“Sixty for Swifty” (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Julie Bowen, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul and Paul Scheer.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

“Didn’t Work If Nelly Didn’t Laugh” (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tanner Adell, Whitney Cummings, Pete Holmes, Chaka Khan, Jay Leno, Thomas Lennon, Nelly and Patton Oswalt.

“The Price Was Wrong Drew” (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Jeff Dunham, Max Greenfield, Pete Holmes, Lil Rel Howery, Rita Moreno and Bobby Moynihan.

Thursday, Jan. 30

“It’s a Hot Gentleman’s Sweater” (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Luenell, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti, Phil Rosenthal and JB Smoove.

“They Always Choose Me, Boo!” (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Julie Bowen, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, Carson Kressley, Jeannie Mai, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul and Paul Scheer.

Friday, Jan. 31

“It’s a Dysfunctional Family Show” (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Lennon, Ms. Pat, Jeff Ross and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“The Mayor of the Sun” (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tichina Arnold, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Pete Holmes, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti and JB Smoove.

Hollywood Squares streams on Paramount+.