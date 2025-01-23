Skip to main content

WATCH: Karla Mosley Sizzles in Latest Beyond The Gates Promo (VIDEO)

Karla Mosley is not one to play with in the newest promo for Beyond The Gates
Daytime is a month away from the debut of the highly-anticipated sudser Beyond The Gates and viewers are getting a little taste of what to expect with the show's star Karla Mosley. CBS has just dropped a little teaser of Mosley, who stars as former model turned momager Dani Dupree. Dani was the elite Dupree family's wild child who ditched school for a career in modeling but left it all behind for love. 

Based on this promo, looks like Dani is having second thoughts chile. Get a taste of what's to come below!

OOH! What did her ex-hubby Bill Hamilton (Queen Sugar alum Timon Durrett) do to catch them hands? Find out when Beyond The Gates premieres Feb. 24 on CBS!

 

