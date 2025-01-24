The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Luna Wishes Bill Was Her Real Daddy

Lisa Yamada

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Luna and Bill are chatting in the Spencer mansion living room. Bill tells Luna house arrest isn’t a vacation. She understands but thinks her current situation is better than being fully incarcerated. She just doesn’t want him to feel like he’s on house arrest with her. Bill says no one in his family would understand what he did to get Luna released into his custody. He notes he had no choice as she was being basically obliterated in prison and did what needed to be done to keep her safe. Luna acknowledges Bill actually saved his life and hopes he now realizes why she wanted him to be her father (or her boyfriend, ewwww). Luna goes back into her past and thinks about what kind of man her father might have been and how he might have supported her (wait til she finds out who her daddy actually is!).

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Jack Rebuffs Li’s Adulterous Accusations

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!