Perkie’s Observations: Ric and Ava FINALLY Kiss on General Hospital

Rick Hearst, Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Alexis is thrilled with the changes at Charlie's but wonders what happened to Lucky. Kristina updates her about the fight and says both Cody and Lucky were taken to the police station.

Liz patches up Lucky while he sits in the interrogation room. She brings up Cyrus so the two question Felicia, who updates them about the day Dex was stabbed. Felicia tells them Cyrus was banned from the hospital. Lucky suggests to Liz they go back to Turning Woods to ask questions.

Molly tells Cody that Kristina only wants him to pay for damages, but Cody thinks Lucky should pay as well but Molly says Cody was the aggressor. Molly says Kristina won't press charges, but Cody says he has no money to pay.

Mac questions Cody and wonders if there is a problem that needs to be dealt with. Cody swears he's done with the drinking and bar fighting and is sorry he let Mac down. Mac wants to know why Cody is trashing his life. Cody claims it's not about Sasha, but he just messes his life up when things get good. Mac says he's family and won’t push them away. Cody says he'll apologize to Maxie and Spinelli.

Josslyn complains to Lucas that she was stupid for allowing Cyrus to know she's onto him for possibly stabbing Dex. Lucas isn't surprised and tells her Liz and Lucky are curious as well. Josslyn tells him about yelling at Cyrus and how he's now going to be covering his tracks.

Lucas says they think Cyrus is targeting patients at the hospital and she wonders who else Cyrus has killed. He says they don't have any evidence which is why they haven't said anything to Anna. Josslyn is determined to find the tie between Cyrus and the murders.

Lucy and Jens head to Charlie's and he's introduced to Kristina. She tells him she'll help him set up a meeting with Laura. Lucy points out Alexis and Jordan before he leaves. Alexis talks to Lucy about Jens and his need to buy Wyndemere.

Natalia is babysitting Sonny when Brick shows up and Sonny updates him on his medical condition. Sonny is worried about Kristina since he told her that he would come by so Natalia offers to go down to Charlie’s on his behalf. Sonny explains his condition to Brick and what happened tonight. Brick says they have to make sure it never happens again.

Natalia tells Kristina that Sonny got busy with Brick and couldn't make it. She is impressed with the changes Kristina has made at the bar.

Alexis asks about Sonny's involvement in the bar, and Kristina tells her that she bought it from Sonny, has a contract in place and everything is above board. Kristina says she's worried about Sonny because there is a new date for the custody hearing.

Ava checks in with Laura about testifying in the custody hearing, but Laura says she and Sonny have bonded again and she has a conflict of interest. She feels it's better if she isn't involved and hopes they work things out.

Ric takes Ava to see a dump for her permanent residence to show the courts a home for Avery. Ava is disgusted with the hovel, but Ric tells her that it's in her price range. Ric says it looks better to the court if she isn't living in a hotel. Ava gets angry Ric is only in this for the money and wonders why she's being so snarky. Ava tells him Laura pulled out of testifying on her behalf. Ric promises he's on her side and will figure it out. The two share a kiss.

Jordan heads to Laura and tells her Sidwell is in town. Laura is surprised he's just hanging out, free as a bird. Laura checks in with all the agencies and only Interpol has him flagged as a person of interest. Laura gets a notification about meeting with Sidwell.

Laura calls Jens and sets up a meeting with him.

