Giovanni Mazza Reveals How Booking General Hospital Changed His Life to Too Fab
Giovanni Mazza breaks down how show changed life and what's to come on General Hospital
It's been a whirlwind for Giovanni Mazza's career. The freshman star of General Hospital moved to Los Angeles to get into acting when he booked the role of Gio. In an interview with TooFab, Mazza stated:
So what can fans expect from Mazza's Gio? The actor teased something very big coming up was about to hit and stated:
Scroll to Continue