Giovanni Mazza Reveals How Booking General Hospital Changed His Life to Too Fab

Giovanni Mazza

It's been a whirlwind for Giovanni Mazza's career. The freshman star of General Hospital moved to Los Angeles to get into acting when he booked the role of Gio. In an interview with TooFab, Mazza stated:

My life completely changed. How it all happened was I came out to L.A. to sort of pursue acting at the age of 18. I was 18 when I moved out here. I was just supposed to come out for two months, just to sort of train, see what it was like. General Hospital happened to be my very first in-person audition. And I've been here for about eight or nine months now.

So what can fans expect from Mazza's Gio? The actor teased something very big coming up was about to hit and stated: