The Young and the Restless Recap: Ian Pleads His Case to Tessa

Ray Wise, Cait Fairbanks

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Ian and Tessa are having an intense chat at Society. Ian tells Tessa his soul craves absolution but only as Mariah could give it. He also notes Tessa could influence Mariah to listen to him. Tessa says Mariah has good reason to shun him as she’s heard the stories about him. Ian says he was a broken soul who committed multiple offenses most egregiously against Mariah. He says he has genuine remorse but Tessa thinks folks like him aren’t capable of change. He says he would give his life to find forgiveness from Mariah. Tessa counters saying it’s hard to forgive people who don’t go away when asked. She thinks Ian is being selfish, but he says he wants to free Mariah from the misdeeds he inflicted upon her. Tessa asks what she wants from him and Ian says only an opportunity to change her mind about him. He hopes if he can change Tessa’s mind about him, they can work together to free Mariah from the childhood traumas he inflicted upon her.

