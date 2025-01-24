The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Goes After Ian

Victor goes gunning for Ian on The Young and the Restless

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers:

Mariah: Ms. Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is distressed about the well-being of her wife, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Watch for Mariah’s life to be devastated.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) ponders the mistakes she’s made in the past.

Chance: The Chancellor (Conner Floyd) heir solves a mystery.

Sally: The scheming designer (Courtney Hope) schmoozes Billy (Jason Thompson).

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) hides things from his family to keep them safe. Meanwhile, Victor grills Ian (Ray Wise) and pledges to stop the former cult leader, resulting in stunning ramifications.

Watch for the Newman family to deal with the fallout of a shocking event.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) finds out the truth surrounding Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death.

Kyle: He urges (Michael Mealor) Claire (Hayley Erin) to tell the truth.

Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) goes all in with Adam (Mark Grossman). Will Chelsea regret it?

Michael: The legal maverick (Christian Le Blanc) undertakes a risky assignment.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!