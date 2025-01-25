The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Li Insists the Paternity Test Will Confirm Jack and Poppy’s Affair

Naomi Matsuda, Ted King

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Bill and Luna are chatting at the Spencer mansion. Bill listens intently as Luna continues to contemplate her tragic life choices. She says her life began to change the minute she found the letters in Tom’s bag. He truly thought he was her father but Luna wonders if it was another one of Poppy’s lies. Bill isn’t certain going after Poppy is the smartest move at this point. Luna asks if he was able to forgive and forget with his own mother. He says he obviously could not and Luna wonders if she has a father somewhere out there…

Jack, Poppy and Li are still in Li’s office talking about Luna’s paternity. Jack says Li arranged this entire spectacle to be able to confirm her suspicions he had an affair with Poppy. Li maintains she is correct and has known he was Luna’s father all these years (really?). Jack thinks Li is off her rocker and maintains his innocence. Poppy pipes up saying they never hunched much less conceived a child. Li says the paternity tests will reveal otherwise. An exasperated Jack tells her to get on with reading the results!

