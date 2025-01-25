Days of Our Lives Recap: Rachel Conspires With the Woman in White

Finley Rose Slater

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro: Ava and Brady are chatting about Rachel’s disappearance. He feels guilty as he and Kristen failed as parents. With that, Ava takes Brady into her arms to comfort him. She tells Brady he can lean on her and Kristen doesn’t need to know.

Ava holds herself partly responsible for Rachel’s disappearance. Brady says not to blame herself as Rachel should’ve been in therapy years ago. Ava says he couldn’t possibly have known Rachel would run away. Brady says, when she returns, she’ll have to be told firmly her parents will never ever be getting back together.

Brady sees a social media post reading #ReturnReptileRachel. Ava returns with a hearty dinner for Brady. She takes a seat and tells a story of how she ran away from home when she was Rachel’s age. Ava says her dad used to beat on her mom and hoped running away would change things. When she returned home, the beatings intensified. Brady had no clue she had such a tumultuous childhood. Ava apologizes for bringing down the room, but Brady says he wants to know more about her. That being said, Ava wants him to eat so he can keep up his strength. Brady thanks her for listening to him.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen is talking to herself about her frustrations with the search for Rachel. She looks at Stefano and is inspired to take action. With that, she heads into the tunnels. Just then, EJ approaches and stops her. Kristen explodes saying her daughter is missing and no one is doing anything to help. She wanted to search the tunnels but EJ says the house cameras showed her walking out the front door.

Kristen indicates how powerless she feels, but EJ says they are DiMeras and are anything but powerless. EJ says he’s going to put feelers out and offer up a reward. He reminds her that they are siblings. She and Peter may have been born Blakes but are DiMeras through and through (Squee! A Peter mention). He notes how much like their father Kristen is. She notes her mother would hate her tight connection to their late father. Kristen says she gave Rachel her mother’s name in hopes she would grow up more like a Blake than a DiMera.

EJ says he never knew much about Kristen’s mother but always heard she was a “bad ass”, the same as Rachel. Kristen says she hated Stefano for taking her and Peter away and once tried to kill Stefano (Kristen got a child-like look when mentioning her childhood and the scrapbook. Very nice.) Kristen can’t find the scrapbook and worries she’s lost it forever as it’s all she has of her mother.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Marlena chats on the phone with Belle. Afterwards, Cat arrives and asks if she’d had time to chat with Kayla about the assistant job. Marlena says she’s been distracted by the disappearance of her granddaughter. Cat apologizes as she saw the Amber alert but had no clue it was her granddaughter. Marlena worries she’s in terrible danger.

Marlena apologizes for not getting approval for the assistant’s job. She goes on to say she’s also fretting because she can’t reach John to tell her about Rachel nor Cat’s story about her mother. She just knows if John were in town he would be able to find Rachel.

Marlena tells Cat a bit about her history with John, including the origin story of the two Romans. Cat tries to relate the story to hers and Marlena reminds her she was a victim of Clyde Weston.

Cat shifts to talking about Chad and her feelings for him. Marlena inquires and Cat says she’s been doing her best to bury her feelings. Just then, Chad arrives with Julie.

Horton House: JJ arrives and gives Chad an update about Rachel’s case. Chad promises to keep the information under wraps. He promises to use The Spectator to get the word out.

Chad tells JJ that Cat Greene is back in Salem permanently and explains the situation. JJ goes off a bit saying Cat did horrible things to their family. Chad reminds JJ the horrible things Gabi also did to the family. They continue to jab at one another when Julie walks in. JJ tattles on Chad asking Julie if she’s aware Cat Greene is settling in Salem, with Chad’s blessing. Julie says she doesn’t care as nothing matters to her anymore.

Julie returns with tea and hopes it will help her sleep as she’s rarely able to get any rest. Chad takes a seat and asks if Julie has considered talking to Marlena. She did but it won’t bring Doug back. Julie tells them not to worry about her as she’ll have to figure out how to move forward all by herself. Chad says Doug would want her to continue living her life both for herself and her family. Julie thanks Chad and says she’ll call Marlena tomorrow. Chad pushes and says they should go right that very minute.

Random House: Rachel and her stuffed snake are startled by the presence of an older woman dressed all in white. Rachel identifies herself and says she was named after her mommy’s mommy. The woman asks her mother’s name and Rachel says Kristen. The woman says if she had a daughter she might have named her the same. Rachel says she ran away from home and she hopes her parents are worried. The woman inquires and Rachel gives her the lowdown on her parents and Ava Vitali. The woman in white notes her parents’ troubled path and the messy nature of Ms. Vitali. She says Rachel needs to get Ava out of the picture, permanently.

Rachel tells her the story of trying to get rid of Ava. The woman in white says Rachel doesn’t need therapy, she just needs to get Ava gone. She promises to help Rachel accomplish her goals.

Rachel tells the woman in white she has Ava’s phone number The woman in white introduces Rachel to the novel idea of how to dial an actual phone. Rachel dials Ava’s number and says she’s in trouble. She proceeds to give Ava the address. The woman in white tells Rachel she did a good job and thanks her for visiting. She says not too many people come to Aremid these days and asks how she wound up there. Rachel says she read about it in a book and pulls out Kristen’s scrap book. She once again asks the woman’s name and she says to call her, “the woman in white.”

The Bistro: Ava calls Brady and tells him about the call from Rachel. She says she knows the address and is headed there right now.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: A half-naked Brady runs to the door to find JJ on the other side. They note neither of them have new information. The camera cuts to a missed call from Ava on Brady’s phone.

Endings

Everyone cleared out and Julie tells Marlena she’s there under duress. She only agreed to come to her office to appease Chad. Marlena thinks talking might be helpful to her. Julie understands therapy works but doesn’t believe she’s sick. She’s lost the love of her life and is terribly sad, which she thinks is normal. Julie has no desire to move on. She never wants to stop thinking about Doug. Julie thinks therapy would be a waste of her time. Marlena thinks, as long as she’s there, they should take advantage of the time. If it doesn’t work, they never have to engage in therapy again. With that, Julie agrees.

Cat and Chad are in the hospital lobby apologizing to each other. He apologizes for interrupting her therapy session but Cat says she was there about the job when they stumbled into a personal chat.

EJ tells Kristen he needs to jet but wonders where Brady is. Kristen updates him on Ava and the two dish dirt about the couple. Kristen says she detests that “two-faced bitch” and notes she’s the reason Rachel ran away. EJ inquires and Kristen provides details.

Brady thanks JJ for checking in and with that he exits. Brady remembers he has a phone and sees the voicemail from Ava. When he listens, it cuts out allowing him to only hear bits and pieces.

Ava arrives at random house and sees Rachel’s snake. Just then, she gets clocked over the head by the woman in white, with Rachel by her side.

