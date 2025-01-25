Perkie’s Observations: Anna Launches an Investigation to Connect Sidwell to Sasha’s Kidnapping on General Hospital

Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hospital recap:

In Baden-Baden, Germany, Carly is losing her mind in a hotel room and is surprised when Jack shows up. Carly tells him Michael needs to be isolated and hospital staff aren't letting her in. She understands he needs to be at this clinic, but Jack says maybe they're keeping her away to help Michael's recovery.

Carly feels responsible since she brought Michael into Sonny's world and ignored the dangers of his life. Jack talks about a mission that went wrong, and how he lost a good friend. Jack says she can't blame herself nor dwell on her past mistakes.

Nina checks in on Willow who thinks she's made a mistake because of all the resulting ugliness. Tracy drops in with some ground rules for Willow. She says she dropped the charges but can have them reinstated. Tracy says Willow is untrustworthy and the family will step in if needed. Tracy says Drew is not allowed on the property, so she'll have to visit him elsewhere.

Nina congratulates Willow for standing up to Tracy. Willow thinks she should move back in with her. Nina says Willow is standing up for herself and thinks the Quartermaines appreciate the effort she's putting in. She thinks it will make things more amicable with Michael, so Willow agrees to stay put.

Drew wants to speak with Curtis, claiming to be trying to do right by him. Drew thinks they can work together now that Michael is out of the picture, but Curtis disagrees. Drew says he hates he doesn't have control of his company and wants it back. He wants ownership though he would let Curtis stay on as CEO. Curtis isn't interested and says he won't betray Michael.

Curtis says he doesn't even recognize Drew anymore and questions what happened to him. Drew says he and Willow weren't trying to hurt Michael. They just developed a real connection. Curtis thinks Drew has to find a way to live with himself. Drew says he's giving Curtis one more chance to reconsider or he'll do everything to tank the company. Curtis tells him to Eff Off!

Josslyn runs into Trina at the hospital, who is there to visit with Kai. Josslyn then heads to Turning Woods to volunteer.

Stella checks in on Kai, who believes he's being released soon as he's waiting for the orthopedist. He wants to get back to football as soon as he can, but Stella doesn't want him to set back his recovery. Trina talks to Stella about how she misjudged Kai when she first met him. Kai tells Trina his orthopedist says he'll never play football again.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Ric and Ava FINALLY Kiss

Lulu is still trying to get Maxie to hire her at Deception, but Maxie feels she'd be miserable in the job. Brook Lynn is also not happy to see Lulu because she doesn't want to work with her. Lulu doesn't understand why but Brook Lynn feels like Lulu would always be critical of her decisions. Maxie agrees, saying they hate each other, and it wouldn't work out.

Lulu is upset but Brook Lynn goes to bat for Maxie and how her hard work kept Deception afloat. Lulu says she knows things have changed and she's trying to catch up. She admits she felt threatened by Brook Lynn and Maxie's new friendship.

Tracy shows up and is thrilled Lulu wants the job, though Lulu tries to turn down her offer. Tracy wears her down, so Lulu accepts while Brook Lynn looks annoyed.

Sidwell shows up for his meeting with Laura, only to find Anna waiting for him. He is shocked to hear Lucky is Laura's son. Jens claims to feel badly for what happened in Africa but says his business was being threatened. Jens claims nothing he did was illegal, but Anna says what he's done here is. He denies all knowledge of kidnapping Sasha and blowing up a building.

Jens says he wants to expand here but Laura says they don't want him in Port Charles. Laura says she'll be keeping a close eye on him. He says he's a law-abiding citizen and Anna says the PCPD won't be the only ones keeping tabs on him. Jens promises he'll be an asset to the city, but she says he's not welcome.

After he leaves, Laura wonders if Anna, Lucky and Jason should file a complaint in an international court but Anna says there are no authorities who would back them up. Laura asks about Sasha’s kidnapping, but Anna says it was never reported and there's nothing tying Sidwell to the property that blew up.

Anna says Sidwell's arrival coincides with the attack on Sonny's apartment and will have the evidence from the fire checked against what was used in the warehouse explosion.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!