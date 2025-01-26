Beyond the Gates Drops a Juicy Extended Promo

Tamara Tunie

Are you ready to enter the gates of Fairmont Crest? The folks over at Beyond the Gates have dropped a juicy extended promo in anticipation of the show's upcoming start date. The Dupree family is bringing sexy storylines and delicious drama to audiences on CBS beginning February 24.

What parts of the extended promo excite you? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest updates on Beyond the Gates!