Skip to main content

Beyond the Gates Drops a Juicy Extended Promo

Tamara Tunie

Tamara Tunie

Are you ready to enter the gates of Fairmont Crest? The folks over at Beyond the Gates have dropped a juicy extended promo in anticipation of the show's upcoming start date. The Dupree family is bringing sexy storylines and delicious drama to audiences on CBS beginning February 24. 

What parts of the extended promo excite you? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest updates on Beyond the Gates

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Beyond The Gates
Soaps

WATCH: Get a Look At What's Going on Beyond The Gates! (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Beyond the Gates
Soaps

CBS Unveils Final Original Cast Members For Beyond The Gates

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Beyond The Gates
Soaps

TUNE-IN ALERT: CBS Sunday Morning Goes Beyond The Gates (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
The Gates
Soaps

BREAKING NEWS: Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley Cast in Beyond The Gates

By Daytime ConfidentialComment