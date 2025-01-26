The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Learns an Informative Backstory About Li and Poppy

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 27-31, 2025

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) chat about Jack’s (Ted King) possibly cheating with Poppy (Romy Park).

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) support Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Ridge pushes Steffy and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) to play nice with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Makes Jack Take a Paternity Test

Bill (Don Diamont) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) continue their discussion of parents and family.

Daphne doubles down on her plan to seduce Carter.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) manipulates Jack and Poppy at Deacon’s pizza kitchen.

Taylor and Ridge celebrate family with Finn and Steffy.

Finn learns a backstory about Poppy and Li.

