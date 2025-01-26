Days of Our Lives Promo: Drunken Hookups Ensue in Advance of Jada’s Doppelgänger Wedding

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 27-31, 2025

Brandon Beemer, Raven Bowens

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem features parties, after parties and drunken hookups, all of which leads up to a wedding with a doppelgänger. What could possibly go wrong? Let’s get into it…

Bachelorette Party: Paulina (Jackée Harry) arrives at Stephanie’s (Abigail Klein) place with champagne in tow and ready to party. Folks are gathering for Jada’s (Elia Cantù) bachelorette party, including the bride to be, a bevy of friends, and a champagne guzzling Chanel (Raven Bowens). Later on, they play a game of what’s the biggest hookup you regret.

Bachelor Party: The men are gathering at the Brady Pub for “Rafe’s” (Galen Gering) bachelor party. An annoyed EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) watches as Arnold gets fawned over by Salem’s lone stripper. Later on, things get heated when Arnold gets all up in “Patchy’s” (Stephen Nichols) face.

Hookup #1: Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) get all frisky in the Horton living room.

After the party there’s the after parties… The drunken remnants of both parties show up at Small Bar and get their groove on. A very drunk Chanel backs up on Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and pulls him into a juicy kiss.

Hookup #2: A stunned and disappointed Marlena (Deidre Hall) walks in on what appears to be the post-coital bliss of EJ and Belle’s (Martha Madison) lust connection.

Wedding Drama: Salem gathers for Jada and “Rafe’s” wedding. Prior to the nuptials, Jada tells Stephanie something is a miss with her beloved. For some reason, the real Rafe is in the tunnels with a party hat on his head. He’s freaking out as he realizes Jada is about to marry Arnold.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Promo: Who Targeted Bonnie?

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!