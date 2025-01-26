Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Walks in on Belle and EJ

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 27-31, 2025

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison) have a fiery exchange.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jada (Elia Cantù) share a special moment.

Javi (Al Calderon) is manipulated into keeping a secret for “Rafe” (Galen Gering) without realizing he’s dealing with Andre.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) wakes up at Shawn Douglas’ (Brandon Beemer) place.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) unloads on Dougie (Peyton Meyer).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) walks in on Belle and EJ.

