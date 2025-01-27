Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster Star in Another Hannah Swensen Flick For Hallmark Mystery

Photo credit: Hallmark Mystery

Former Days of Our Lives stars Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady) and Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) are back fighting crime for Hallmark Mystery. The two are starring in the latest installment in the Hannah Swensen series, Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

The series has Hannah (Sweeney) and Chad (Webster) "flirt with their own paths to solve the same murder while working to clear a colleague who is implicated in the crime," according to the flick's description.

Sweeney shared the news via X, stating:

So excited to share the news! All new #HannahSwensen Mystery!

See the info below.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Feb. 6 at 8 PM EST on Hallmark Mystery.