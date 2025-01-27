Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster Star in Another Hannah Swensen Flick For Hallmark Mystery
Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster reunite in latest Hallmark Mystery film.
Former Days of Our Lives stars Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady) and Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) are back fighting crime for Hallmark Mystery. The two are starring in the latest installment in the Hannah Swensen series, Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.
The series has Hannah (Sweeney) and Chad (Webster) "flirt with their own paths to solve the same murder while working to clear a colleague who is implicated in the crime," according to the flick's description.
Sweeney shared the news via X, stating:
See the info below.
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Feb. 6 at 8 PM EST on Hallmark Mystery.