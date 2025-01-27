Skip to main content

AMC Alum Colin Egglesfield Shares Third Cancer Diagnosis

The actor has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time
Colin Egglesfield

Colin Egglesfield, best known for his All My Children role as Josh Madden, has shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer a third time. Last week, the actor wrote on Instagram:

In a follow-up post, Egglesfield admitted:

In a video, Egglesfield recapped his cancer journey. He said he was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2006, when he was on AMC. He recalled:

Six months into a three-year contract, he received his diagnosis, then ended up having surgery and doing radiation treatment. A year later, cancer came back to the other side. Since then, he was put on testosterone replacements by his doctors, because he no longer produces the hormone naturally. He also discussed the complicated possible reasons behind the recurrence of his cancers, and the different things he has learned about these conditions.

Watch Egglesfield open up below.

