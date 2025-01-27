AMC Alum Colin Egglesfield Shares Third Cancer Diagnosis

The actor has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time

Colin Egglesfield YouTube

Colin Egglesfield, best known for his All My Children role as Josh Madden, has shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer a third time. Last week, the actor wrote on Instagram:

The beginning to this year hasn’t been the easiest, but in the spirit of what I said in my interview, this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis.

Thankfully, we caught my prostate cancer early and after a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals, I elected to be proactive and have surgery.

In a follow-up post, Egglesfield admitted:

I go through these phases where I’m feeling good and then other phases where this is all so overwhelming. It’s hard to describe this feeling which is a combination of gratitude, fear, hope, frustration, anger, and folly.

In a video, Egglesfield recapped his cancer journey. He said he was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2006, when he was on AMC. He recalled:

I had my dream job. I felt like I was on top of the world.

Six months into a three-year contract, he received his diagnosis, then ended up having surgery and doing radiation treatment. A year later, cancer came back to the other side. Since then, he was put on testosterone replacements by his doctors, because he no longer produces the hormone naturally. He also discussed the complicated possible reasons behind the recurrence of his cancers, and the different things he has learned about these conditions.

Watch Egglesfield open up below.