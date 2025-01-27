B&B's Murielle Hilaire on Scheming Daphne: "She Lives in a Very Gray Area"

The actress discusses the perfumer's part in the plot to reclaim Forrester Creations

Murielle Hilaire

On The Bold and the Beautiful, French perfume maven Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) is on a secret mission: to undermine the new heads of Forrester Creations. Hilaire chatted with TVLine about her mysterious character.

To get the company back for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Daphne is planning on slipping between the sheets with legal eagle Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor); in one fell swoop, she "hopes" to reclaim FC and split up Carter and his partner-in-crime, Steffy's arch-nemesis, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Clearly, what you see isn't what you get with Daphne for the current FC team. Hilaire explained:

You should never be completely sure of what she is thinking. She doesn’t want to be obvious.

That makes Daphne a complicated character. Hilaire teased:

There’s a spark [of mischief] in her eyes, for sure. She’s not black-and-white, she lives in a very gray area.

That means that such schemes might be right up Daphne's alley. Hilaire explained: