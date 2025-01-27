DAYS and B&B Alum Francisco San Martin Dead at 39

Steven Bergman

Francisco San Martin, who held roles on both Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful, died Jan. 16 at age 39. According to coroner's records cited by The Los Angeles Times, San Martin's cause of death was "ligature hanging," and the death was ruled a suicide.

On DAYS, San Martin originated the role of Dario Hernandez, which he played from 2010 to 2011. On B&B, he played estate manager Mateo, whom Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tried to get to seduce Quinn (Rena Sofer), in 2017. That same year, he appeared as Fabian on Jane the Virgin.