General Hospital Cast Members to Appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Steven Bergman Photography; Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson is about to have Port Charles invade her stage. General Hospital stars Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Laura Wright (Carly Spencer), Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine), Tanisha Harper (Jordan Ashford), and Donnell Turner (Curis Ashford) are all appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show to dish what's going on in the fictional upstate New York town and things to come.

The GH stars are gearing up to tape the episode on Wed., Jan. 29. No word on when the episode is slated to air, to find out when JHud's talk show airs in your area, click here!