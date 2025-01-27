Skip to main content

GH's Josh Kelly Talks Potential Love Triangle and Scorpio Clan Complications

The actor talks about his character's relationship and family woes
Josh Kelly

Newfound Scorpio family member Cody (Josh Kelly) is flailing a bit on General Hospital. Not only is he dealing with a suddenly-found extended family (including his onetime girlfriend Sasha [Sofia Mattsson], but he has lost big in a bet, been arrested, and assisted a fleeing Lulu (Alexa Havins). Kelly spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Cody's complicated romance, family ties, and misdeeds.

Kelly would be game to explore a potential love triangle between Lulu, Cody, and Cody's pal (and Lulu's ex) Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He mused:

After a big gamble lost him big bucks and he got drunk and made a fool of himself, Cody is currently in lock-up. Kelly reflected of his character:

Papa Mac (John J. York) has had to sit down with his long-lost offspring. How is their relationship going? Kelly mused:

