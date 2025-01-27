GH's Josh Kelly Talks Potential Love Triangle and Scorpio Clan Complications

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Newfound Scorpio family member Cody (Josh Kelly) is flailing a bit on General Hospital. Not only is he dealing with a suddenly-found extended family (including his onetime girlfriend Sasha [Sofia Mattsson], but he has lost big in a bet, been arrested, and assisted a fleeing Lulu (Alexa Havins). Kelly spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Cody's complicated romance, family ties, and misdeeds.

Kelly would be game to explore a potential love triangle between Lulu, Cody, and Cody's pal (and Lulu's ex) Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He mused:

Oh, I’d love for there to be an awkward love triangle! Alexa [Havins, Lulu] is great. Chloe [Lanier, his real-life girlfriend, who played Nelle] and I hung out with her and her husband [Justin Bruening, ex-Jamie, All My Children] at the GH Christmas party, and we all got along quite well. They’re very fun! They’re a great couple, and she’s great — she’s got great energy.

After a big gamble lost him big bucks and he got drunk and made a fool of himself, Cody is currently in lock-up. Kelly reflected of his character:

Yeah, he’s been pushing the boundaries. He’s been getting a little too edgy.

Papa Mac (John J. York) has had to sit down with his long-lost offspring. How is their relationship going? Kelly mused: