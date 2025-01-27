GH's Josh Kelly Talks Potential Love Triangle and Scorpio Clan Complications
Newfound Scorpio family member Cody (Josh Kelly) is flailing a bit on General Hospital. Not only is he dealing with a suddenly-found extended family (including his onetime girlfriend Sasha [Sofia Mattsson], but he has lost big in a bet, been arrested, and assisted a fleeing Lulu (Alexa Havins). Kelly spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Cody's complicated romance, family ties, and misdeeds.
Kelly would be game to explore a potential love triangle between Lulu, Cody, and Cody's pal (and Lulu's ex) Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He mused:
After a big gamble lost him big bucks and he got drunk and made a fool of himself, Cody is currently in lock-up. Kelly reflected of his character:
Papa Mac (John J. York) has had to sit down with his long-lost offspring. How is their relationship going? Kelly mused: