Stunning Revelations Are Made on General Hospital
This week on General Hospital, big revelations are made. At the Q mansion, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) receive his test results. Across town, Laura (Genie Francis) and Lulu (Alexa Havins Breuning) have a heart-to-heart where Mayor Collins asks her daughter if she's still in love with her ex-hubby Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).
Meanwhile, at GH, Portia (Brook Kerr) tells both Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) that Sam's (Kelly Monaco) death was no accident.
Watch the promo below.
