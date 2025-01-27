Skip to main content

Tamron Hall Scores Season 6 Ratings High With Deion Sanders Interview

Sanders appeared on the Jan. 10 ep
Deion Sanders, Tamron Hall



Tamron Hall is starting the year off right. The chatfest, currently on its sixth season, has already aired the highest-rated ep of the season so far, per a new press release.

The episode airing Jan. 10, featuring a daytime-exclusive interview with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, became the most-watched episode among total viewers this season. The interview covered a range of topics, including Sanders' new documentary series, his kids entering the NFL draft, and controversy around Travis Hunter. This was also the first ep aired in Tamron's new studio.

For the week of Jan. 6, Tamron Hall hit it out of the park with ratings. It grew in key demographics, increasing by 11% in Households, 43% with Women 18-49, 16% among Women 26-54, and 13% with Total Viewers P2+ (a four-week high).

January Tamron Hall episodes has also featured chats with reality TV vets NeNe Leakes and Sierra Glamshop. Coming up this month, fans can expect interviews with Carmelo Anthony, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Bozoma Saint John, Bob Mackie, and more stars. Next month, tune in for the "Up & Coming Designer" series and February's "Love Week." 

