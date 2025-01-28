The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Jack Thinks Li and Poppy Will Make Amends

Ted King

Here is the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Jack and Li continue their conversation at Deacon’s pizza kitchen. Jack is relieved the paternity test results are in and they have been cleared of having an affair. He hopes Poppy and Li can find their way to a good place now that it’s clear Poppy didn’t conceive Luna under Li’s roof (Um…). Jack thinks Li will go out of her way to make amends with Poppy now that she knows the truth.

Finn and Li are chatting at the hospital. She knows she dropped huge bombshells on her son and hopes he doesn’t think she’s a horrible person. He admits he’s been given a lot to process but musters up few words as his mother says more about how she wronged her sister.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!