Days of Our Lives’ Martha Madison Goes In Depth With Woman's World
The actress talks about the tragic California fires and Belle and EJ
On Days of Our Lives, things are getting sexy between EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison). Meanwhile, in real life,, Madison has had to deal with the devastating California wildfires. She spoke to Woman's World about all this, and more.
The peril of the wildfires is very real. Madison revealed:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Now that Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle have divorced once again, the blonde is moving on. Madison said:
Is Belle flying too close to the sun by hooking up with EJ? Madison mused: