Days of Our Lives’ Martha Madison Goes In Depth With Woman's World

On Days of Our Lives, things are getting sexy between EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison). Meanwhile, in real life,, Madison has had to deal with the devastating California wildfires. She spoke to Woman's World about all this, and more.

The peril of the wildfires is very real. Madison revealed:

The one up here near me in Castaic was very scary. We were on pins and needles. And with that last one, I’ve just gotten so sick of the whole thing and just filled with rage. Bad things happening to such great people just seems so unfair. I want to punch somebody, so bad!

Now that Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle have divorced once again, the blonde is moving on. Madison said:

I love Brandon Beemer, who’s one of my closest friends, and we both have been saying for a long time, ‘Imagine what we could do if we weren’t always fighting, getting a divorce, or cheating on each other. As actors and as characters, we should be doing much more than that.’ Now we are, and I never know what they’re gonna do with me. Every script is a surprise!

Is Belle flying too close to the sun by hooking up with EJ? Madison mused: