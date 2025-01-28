Days of Our Lives Recap: Leo and Holly Rally Around Dougie

Peyton Meyer, Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Short Bar: Leo sits writing a script for Body & Soul. Just then, Javi arrives. They reminisce about how they met and what went on during their time apart. They move along to discussing Jada and Rafe’s upcoming wedding and how Javi still has a million things to do. Leo asks about Rafe’s best man when Javi realizes there isn’t one. Javi suddenly realizes he hasn’t really done anything, including booking the venue for the bachelor party. Leo suggests the Brady Pub as it’s more Rafe’s speed.

Leo checks his phone and listens to the voicemail from Dougie (and for some reason plays it out loud). He thanks Leo for his help and says he’s paid off his debts. He now needs a job to pay off the friend who helped him pay off the goons. Dougie asks Leo to call him back and hopes he can help him one more time.

Leo provides a vague explanation of the Dougie situation but doesn’t provide too many details, especially since Javi is planning the wedding of the current and former police commissioners. He wants Javi to focus on planning the wedding and bachelor party. With that, Leo makes a quick exit.

Horton House: Dougie and Holly chat about Sophia. She tells him about the talk of possible adoption that was nixed by Mama Choi. Dougie notes Sophia and Tate don’t have to raise the baby together, but Holly is still freaked out Sophia will always be a part of their lives.

Holly apologizes for trauma dumping on Dougie but he says he’s happy to listen. He hates she’s going through such issues when she should be concentrating on her future. He hugs her and they get oh so close to sharing a kiss. A knock on the door cuts the tension.

Leo arrives and begins talking to Dougie about the necklace before he sees Holly. Dougie tells Leo that Holly already knows everything and no one else is in the house. They discuss getting the necklace back and Leo says it’s not impossible but gathering the money will be difficult. Dougie says he needs a job and Leo says he can come work for him.

Leo tells Dougie he wants him to be his assistant. He needs someone to make sure all his tech is secure. Dougie thanks him for the opportunity and Leo agrees to front him the money to pay back Holly.

Brady Pub: Sophia and Tate are helping with the search for Rachel. While they’re working, they decide to talk about the idea of adoption. Since her mother isn’t going to support their decision, Sophia suggests going behind her mother’s back to do in anyway.

Tate wonders how they can possibly put the baby up for adoption without her mother’s approval. Sophia explains she will be 18 when the baby is born, and her mother never needs to know anything. Tate doesn’t think it’s a good idea to go behind their parents’ back. He’s concerned by how angry Sophia’s parents will be if they perpetrate such a major deception. Sophia is fine if her parents disown her as long as she’s in control of this particular decision.

Tate reasons with Sophia and says they should handpick the adoptive parents to make the situation more amenable to her parents. Sophia is skeptical but begins to see how it might work. They agree to take a shot at this particular plan and are thrilled to feel hopeful for the first time in a while. Their next move is to find the perfect couple. Sophia says it’s time for her to go, the two hug and Sophia thanks Tate for his support.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Brady hears Ava’s message but it’s too garbled to decipher. Brady tries to call Ava and leaves a message.

Woman in White’s Place: Ava arrives and looks around before the woman in white bashes her over the head. The woman in white finds Ava’s phone and decides not to answer the call from Brady.

Ava is passed out on the sofa. The woman in white says she’s now out of the way which should allow Rachel’s parents to reunite or at least provide them the opportunity. They decide to craft a new plan to make sure Ava never gets in Rachel’s way ever again.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Brady arrives to see Kristen and they review how little information they have about Rachel. Kristen goes into her reassuring conversation with EJ. She goes on to explain how they discussed her childhood origins which is when she noticed her missing scrapbook. Brady assumes Rachel must have taken it when she ran away. Kristen wonders if Rachel went to Aremid since it’s only a few hours out of town (I never realized it was so close to Salem). With that, Brady and Kristen head out to search for their daughter.

Woman in White’s Place: Brady and Kristen arrive and find Rachel hiding under one of the furniture covers. She’s thrilled her parents found her together. Brady spies the scrapbook which explains how she landed at this house in Aremid. They get mad at Rachel as anything could’ve happened to her in this house by herself. Rachel admits she wasn’t alone as the woman in white watches from a distance.

Brady asks who was in the house with her and Rachel lies saying she meant Seymour the snake. Kristen tells Rachel to back up all her things and all three exit. Rachel pops back in the door and the woman in white hands her Ava’s phone. She says she will take care of their passed out nuisance.

Endings

Leo returns to Short Bar and checks back in with Javi. They provide updates on the wedding and Dougie and are both satisfied with their work for the day.

Holly thinks it’s great how Leo stuck his neck out for Dougie. He says Leo isn’t the only new friend to do him several solids. Just then, Holly hushes Dougie up when she gets a call from Tate. He reports the good news that Brady and Kristen found Rachel. He asks if she’s busy and Holly hesitates before agreeing to meet up (essentially blowing off Dougie).

Kristen and Brady arrive home with Rachel. She will be grounded for weeks without any access to technology. Kristen heads out to grab her daughter some dinner. Brady agrees to stay for dinner but tells Rachel nothing she does will ever bring her parents back together. Ava is a big part of his life and there’s nothing she can do to change it.

The woman in white wheels Ava out in a chair. She begins to awaken and realizes she’s tied to the chair with a gag in her mouth.

