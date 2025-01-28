Perkie's Observations: Chase Learns His Swimmers Are Dead in the Water on General Hospital

Josh Swickard

Kristina is concerned Sonny didn't show up for the reopening of Charlie's. He claims he had business to take care of. Kristina says she feels the best she's had in months but then brings up Avery. She says she's ready to testify but Sonny tells her Diane will handle it.

Natalia tells Lucy she and Sonny are going to L.A. for Deception business, then heads back to the hotel to let Sonny know all the arrangements have been made.

Curtis complains to Nina about Drew's latest and she tells him about Drew being banned from the Quartermaine mansion. Nina doesn't want Willow to know the truth about sleeping with Drew, but Curtis thinks she's giving him too much leverage. Nina says it's mutual destruction. Curtis thinks they should sabotage Drew's connections in DC, but Nina is worried he will retaliate.

Drew leaves a voicemail message for Monica; upset she's banned him from the mansion. He meets with Martin and complains about being banned from the mansion and how it hurt his widdle feelings. Martin says everyone's emotions are high, but they'll come around. Drew says they won't' keep him from Willow. Martin wonders why Drew doesn't start over in DC, but he says he wants Scout to have a relationship with her brother.

Lucy meets with Drew for some real estate help. He says he's looking for a house with 5 bedrooms which surprises her. He says it won't just be him and Scout.

Anna updates Jason on the situation with Sidwell and how he wants to expand his business. She says Sasha never reported the kidnapping and there is no evidence he was behind the fire at Sonny's.

Anna warns him not to go after Sidwell, but Jason says he was there when the explosion happened, and Michael was on fire. Jason says he needs to do something, but Anna says they need to break the cycle of violence by not retaliating.

Laura tells Lulu she's worried about Lucky and says Sidwell is now in town. She feels he's becoming more like Luke and has gotten accustomed to a dangerous life. Laura doesn't want Lucky to go after Sidwell. Lulu apologizes for being a brat since she came out of the coma, not realizing everything Laura has gone through.

Liz and Lucky head to Turning Woods to get a list of patients Cyrus visited that have since passed. They claim Cyrus wants to send condolences to the family, so the nurse prints out a list. The Turning Woods director isn't happy to see them, but Lucky distracts him with talk of a lawsuit while Liz grabs the list.

Chase stops by to check up on Willow who tells him the Quartermaines hate her and Drew. Chase reassures her that she's a good person. He tells her about trying to have a baby and Willow is happy for him. Chase gets a text from his doctor with his test results and asks Willow to interpret them. Willow is forced to tell him the test says he can't be a father.

