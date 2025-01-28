Mark Consuelos Boards Scream 7

Mark Consuelos is heading to the big screen. The Live with Kelly and Mark host and former All My Children star has signed on to join the upcoming Scream 7 flick, according to Deadline.

Who is Consuelos playing? The trade site reveals the talk show host's role, along with the movie's plot, has not been revealed as yet. Consuelos joins the franchise OGs Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, along with Anna Camp, Joel McHale, The Young and the Restless alum Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith Newman) Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, and Sam Rechner.