Skip to main content

Mark Consuelos Boards Scream 7

Mark Consuelos joins Scream 7
Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos is heading to the big screen. The Live with Kelly and Mark host and former All My Children star has signed on to join the upcoming Scream 7 flick, according to Deadline

Who is Consuelos playing? The trade site reveals the talk show host's role, along with the movie's plot, has not been revealed as yet. Consuelos joins the franchise OGs Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, along with Anna CampJoel McHale, The Young and the Restless alum Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith Newman) Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, and Sam Rechner.

 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Talk Shows

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Bring Thriller My Darling to Amazon MGM Studios

By Jillian BoweComment
Live with Kelly and Mark
Talk Shows

WATCH: Mark Consuelos Makes His Debut As Official Live With Kelly and Mark Host (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Talk Shows

Kelly Ripa Reveals Mark Consuelos "Insanely Jealous" Past Marriage Problems

By Jillian BoweComment
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Talk Shows

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest OUT, Mark Consuelos IN at Live With Kelly (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment