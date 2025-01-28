SCAD TVfest to Feature Beyond The Gates Panel and Screening on February 5

Get a preview of what's to come in CBS' new soap!

Beyond the Gates Ribbon Cutting CBS

Fans who can't wait for Beyond the Gates' Feb. 24 premiere can get a preview of CBS' new soap. The annual SCAD TVfest, held at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, will feature a panel and screening of the sudser next week.

A panel and screening of the Georgia-filmed show will take place at 4:30 PM EST on Feb. 5. Panelists will include stars Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley, as well as Sheila Ducksworth, the show's EP and president of the CBS Studios and NAACP partnership.

Get your tickets for the event here.