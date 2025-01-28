Skip to main content

WATCH: Keke Palmer and Kelly Clarkson Deliver Fun Rendition of TLC's "No Scrubs" (VIDEO)

The twosome linked up on Kelly's talk show
Screenshot 2025-01-27 at 8.55.22 PM

Keke Palmer and Kelly Clarkson lent their vocal talents to a game of "Pop Pop Quiz." During the Matt Iseman-hosted segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singers synched.

The below question was posed:

Palmer triumphantly (and correctly) declared:

Palmer, who played TLC vocalist Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas in the VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool, went on to break out into song. Clarkson joined in her in a fabulous rendition of "No Scrubs." Watch the fun below!

