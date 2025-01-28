WATCH: Keke Palmer and Kelly Clarkson Deliver Fun Rendition of TLC's "No Scrubs" (VIDEO)

The twosome linked up on Kelly's talk show

Keke Palmer and Kelly Clarkson lent their vocal talents to a game of "Pop Pop Quiz." During the Matt Iseman-hosted segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singers synched.

The below question was posed:

Out of which side of the car was the 'scrub' leaning at when he tried to holler at T-L-C?

Palmer triumphantly (and correctly) declared:

Passenger's side of my best friend's ride!

Palmer, who played TLC vocalist Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas in the VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool, went on to break out into song. Clarkson joined in her in a fabulous rendition of "No Scrubs." Watch the fun below!