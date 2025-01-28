The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Berates His Family About Jordan's Murder

Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victor is with Nikki, Victoria and Claire in the Newman ranch living room. He’s pushing about Jordan’s death and Nikki begs him to lay off for the evening. He’s furious they all lied to him. Victoria pipes up saying they were all in on it. Victor continues to push and establishes they all plotted to murder Jordan. Claire assertively confirms the situation and says Jordan had to die. Victor says the larger issue is the group of women went rogue.

Nikki is becoming frustrated with her beloved when he notes his security team is being questioned by the police. Nikki assumes he briefed them and Victor says he lied by telling them Jordan died by suicide. He worries because there are so many holes In the story (as most stories have in the past few years). Victor says the obvious, someone is dead and the situation looks like murder. He guarantees this investigation is far from over.

The Young and the Restless Recap: Billy Bends Jack's Ear About His Latest Setback

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!