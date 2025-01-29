Dr. Phil McGraw Shares Two Cents on Selena Gomez's Reaction to ICE Arrests
Dr. Phil McGraw is weighing in on Selena Gomez's reaction to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s arrests amid a crackdown on immigration from President Donald Trump. On Monday, the singer/actress posted a since-deleted video on her Instagram Stories of her crying over the news of the arrests.
Conservative politicians fired back, with a user identified as politician Sam Parker calling for Gomez, an American citizen who is of Mexican descent, to be deported. Now, Dr. Phil, who was given access to ICE raids in Chicago last weekend, is offering his two cents on her reaction to The Daily Mail.
McGraw said of Gomez:
Recommended Articles
He added:
McGraw said of the allegations against the individuals rounded up in the operation: