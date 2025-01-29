Skip to main content

Dr. Phil McGraw Shares Two Cents on Selena Gomez's Reaction to ICE Arrests

The former talk show host spoke to The Daily Mail about Gomez's since-deleted Instagram video
Dr. Phil McGraw, Selena Gomez

Dr. Phil McGraw is weighing in on Selena Gomez's reaction to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s arrests amid a crackdown on immigration from President Donald Trump. On Monday, the singer/actress posted a since-deleted video on her Instagram Stories of her crying over the news of the arrests. 

Conservative politicians fired back, with a user identified as politician Sam Parker calling for Gomez, an American citizen who is of Mexican descent, to be deported. Now, Dr. Phil, who was given access to ICE raids in Chicago last weekend, is offering his two cents on her reaction to The Daily Mail

McGraw said of Gomez:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He added:

McGraw said of the allegations against the individuals rounded up in the operation:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Dr. Phil McGraw
Talk Shows

U.S. Senator Blasts Dr. Phil For Participating in Chicago Ice Raids

By Jillian BoweComment
Kamala Harris, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Discusses Bipartisan Support and Border Security on The View (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil
Talk Shows

Steve Harvey Partners With Dr. Phil at Merit Street Media

By Jillian BoweComment
Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw
Pop Confidential

CBS Orders to Series Pilot Executive Produced by Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw

By Carly SilverComment