Dr. Phil McGraw Shares Two Cents on Selena Gomez's Reaction to ICE Arrests

The former talk show host spoke to The Daily Mail about Gomez's since-deleted Instagram video

Dr. Phil McGraw is weighing in on Selena Gomez's reaction to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s arrests amid a crackdown on immigration from President Donald Trump. On Monday, the singer/actress posted a since-deleted video on her Instagram Stories of her crying over the news of the arrests.

Conservative politicians fired back, with a user identified as politician Sam Parker calling for Gomez, an American citizen who is of Mexican descent, to be deported. Now, Dr. Phil, who was given access to ICE raids in Chicago last weekend, is offering his two cents on her reaction to The Daily Mail.

McGraw said of Gomez:

I certainly don't think she was crying for these individuals.

He added:

She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I'm not sure who she was identifying with... I don't think she would relate to the people that were taken down in this operation.

McGraw said of the allegations against the individuals rounded up in the operation: