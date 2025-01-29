Perkie's Observations: Dante Learns Sam Was Murdered on General Hospital

Dominic Zamprogna

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Chase tells Brook Lynn he's sterile and will never be able to father a child. He apologizes since he was the problem all along. Chase says it never occurred to him he couldn't father a child, and Brook Lynn says she loves him and they'll get through this.

Lois and Olivia drag Tracy to the nail salon though she's still upset Sasha is pregnant by an unknown. Tracy complains and thinks Sasha will need support. Martin interrupts and he and Tracy argue about Willow and the children, Drew, Lucy and anything and everything in between.

Brook Lynn summons Lois and tells her about Chase and how her heart is broken. Brook Lynn says they could do IVF and use a sperm donor but doesn't think Chase would really want that. She wonders if she should tell Chase about giving up the baby but Lois disagrees.

Emma stops by to give Dante her condolences on losing Sam. Gio is not happy to see her but she wants to talk to him about a fund raiser for cruelty to animals. She wants him to play at an event to get money from the boomers. Emma talks about the dogs she had growing up and her volunteer work with animals. Cody interrupts, looking for Tracy, but Gio tells him Tracy is upset because Sasha is pregnant.

Jason asks if Michael knows he's Sasha's baby daddy. Sasha says it's not his business, but Jason says Michael has a right to know. He says Michael told him they slept together and is glad she told him. Sasha tells him to make sure no one else finds out Michael is the father and Jason agrees to keep her secret.

Sasha says she's worried Willow will use this as proof of Michael's infidelity to get full custody of the kids. She wants to do everything she can to keep the baby from the Quartermaines and from Sonny's dangerous life. Sasha tells him to walk away but he says she doesn't have to go through this alone. Sasha feels the baby move for the first time as Cody finds them and sees her put Jason's hand on her stomach.

Valentin strangles Jack who tries to fight back. Carly shows up, clocking Valentin with a bottle over the head. She tells the worker to call an ambulance and manages to get Jack to snap out of it. Carly tells him Valentin ran off and Jack says the WSB will handle him.

Later, Jack makes a call to someone and tells him to kill Valentin when they find him. Jack shows up at Carly's hotel and they make out.

Anna runs into Lulu who brings up Charlotte's shooting. Anna apologizes and says Valentin was protecting Charlotte in not telling her there was a problem. Lulu says Valentin is dangerous and absolves Anna of any wrongdoing.

Portia tells Anna about the patient's deaths and how two other patients were expected to make a full recovery. Anna asks who the victims are and is shocked to hear Dex and Sam are the two confirmed deaths.

Dante and Lulu run into each other and get into it. Lulu says she's not helpless despite just coming out of a coma. He says she's pushing herself beyond her limits and needs to heal from her transplant. Lulu says he's focusing on her so he can ignore Sam's death. Dante says he doesn't blame her for Sam's death and swears he's dealing with it.

Anna tells Dante that Sam was murdered.

