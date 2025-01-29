Perkie's Observations: Jason Deduces the Paternity of Sasha's Baby on General Hospital

Sofia Mattsson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Kai is upset and tells Trina his career is over because, if he plays he'll end up with spinal cord damage. Trina says her mother is chief of staff and promises to have her take a look at his case. Trina asks Portia to talk to Kai. Portia tells Kai he has a fracture of the L4 vertebrae and suggests he get a second opinion.

Portia tells Alexis that Sam's autopsy shows an overdose of Digitalis that was intentionally given. Portia explains about the other two patients, and how the police are now involved. Alexis is determined to find answers. Alexis asks Isaiah, who goes over everything with each victim. He tells her Sam was killed on purpose and Alexis is determined to find out by whom and why.

Brook Lynn complains to Lois about Lulu being her new assistant but her good news is her test results show she can have a baby. Brook Lynn says she thought she'd lost that chance when she gave up her first baby for adoption. Lois wonders if Brook Lynn felt like she was pushed to give up the baby, but she praises her mother. Brook Lynn says it was the hardest choice she ever made but doesn't regret it.

Tracy's being demanding of Sasha and Jason doesn't like it. Tracy complains about Willow, but Ned says they need to show Willow some respect and allow her to meet them halfway. Ned blames everything on Drew, so Tracy asks Chase. He says Willow is not a bad person and they need to respect her.

Tracy suddenly freaks out, having seen a mouse and orders Sasha to climb up on the bookshelf to get it. Sasha announces she's pregnant from a one-night stand and Tracy can shove it. Jason finds Sasha down by the boathouse and asks if Michael knows.

Brook Lynn tells Chase her results say she can have a baby, but he tells her that he’s unable.

Felicia tells Anna she saw Emma leaving a club at 2am, and she followed her back to Anna's. Anna is not happy about being lied to and questions Emma who claims she was protesting the lab testing on animals. Emma calls Anna uptight but she just wants her granddaughter to concentrate on her education.

Jack finds Carly in much better spirits and she admits she was able to see Michael, even though he's in a coma. She says he's responding well to treatment and thanks Jack for organizing everything.

Carly is curious about his interest in her, and he admits he enjoyed their prison visits. He says he's heading to the spa, but Carly says she needs to get Michael's lab cultures to the clinic. Jack tells her to have them sent to his WSB office and he'll have them transferred.

Carly calls Felicia to see if she can transfer the cultures to the WSB office. Felicia warns her about Jack because he has an agenda, but Carly is grateful to him for all he's done.

Valentin shows up ready to kill Jack.

