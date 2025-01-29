U.S. Senator Blasts Dr. Phil For Participating in Chicago ICE Raids

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Dr. Phil McGraw is receiving some backlash for recently being allowed by federal agents to attend a deportation raid in Chicago on Tuesday. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) lit into McGraw, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and newly-minted border czar Tom Homan for allowing the television host to be on hand for the operation. Durbin rebuked the actions on the Senate floor during a scathing speech, stating:

I was disappointed to see the White House border czar Tom Homan come to Chicago recently with ICE agents arresting immigrants, asking them questions after they’ve been requested, even after they’d requested to speak to an attorney. Dr. Phil, a TV doctor, is not an MD, but for some reason, he was invited to go along with this raid.

Ouch. Durbin didn't let up, either. He went on to question the sense of having McGraw on the raids and stated McGraw could "complicate" things. Durbin remarked: